BELLEVUE, Iowa — Judith A. (Till Gonner) Kolker, 89, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mill Valley Care Center surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4 p.m. — 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be 9 a.m. — 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Judy was born October 8, 1932, in Bellevue, the daughter of Louis E. and Mary Wilhelmina “Minnie” (George) Till. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1950. She had fond memories of playing basketball in high school and singing for Mass while growing up. She married Lloyd A. Gonner on Nov. 27, 1954; he passed on Jan. 3, 1969. Judy later married James “Skillet” Kolker on Oct. 4, 1971; he passed on Nov. 28, 2011. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Judy began her career at the Bellevue Herald-Leader, where she earned a reputation as the paper’s fastest linotype operator. She also worked at the Bellevue Post Office for more than 20 years, and later co-owned and operated the Stitching Post in Bellevue from 1982 until 1997. She enjoyed playing golf, cooking, baking, sewing, spending time with family and friends, and the occasional trip to the casino.
Survivors include her children, Jeff (Jane) Gonner, Jane (Mark) Eganhouse, Julie (Rick) Hardorff, Jon (Kate Pineda) Kolker, and Jeanne (Jason Klein) Kolker; grandchildren, Michael (Erica) Eganhouse, Kara Eganhouse, Charlotte Pineda, Justin (Amber) Gonner, and Lauren (Andrew) Siitari; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Tyler, Ellison and Weston. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lloyd Gonner; her second husband, James; siblings, Adrian (Gordine) Till, Kathleen (Edward) Dunn, Donald (Norma) Till, infant sister Dorothy Till, and Sr. Susan Till, FSPA.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Mill Valley Care Center and Hospice of Jackson County for the loving care they provided to Judy and her whole family.
A memorial fund has been established in Judy’s memory.
