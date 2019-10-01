PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Patricia Mae Dickens, 70, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., formerly of McGregor, Iowa, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish in Giard, Iowa, with visitation from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor. A luncheon will be held following burial at Huckleberry’s Restaurant in Prairie du Chien. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation of McGregor is helping the family with arrangements.