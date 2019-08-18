PETERSBURG, Iowa — Alex C. Heiderscheit, 32, of Petersburg, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, with Very Rev. Dennis Quint officiating, with an additional visitation preceding services from 9 until 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque.
Alex was born in Dubuque on December 25, 1986, the son of Clarence and Edelberta (Ondangan) Heiderscheit. In 2005, he graduated from Wahlert High School and following graduation, attended NICC. He married Gina Francois on April 27, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg.
Alex was currently employed at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing, and was previously employed with Weber Metals in Cascade, Iowa, and EIMCO in Farley, Iowa, as a machinist. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Eagle Scout of Troop 69. Alex was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed the outdoors, but he especially loved spending time with family and friends.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Gina Heiderscheit; his father, Clarence Heiderscheit; his brother, Michael (Shawn) Heiderscheit; two nieces, Clara and Anora; a nephew, Nicholas Heiderscheit; his father and mother-in-law, Dan and Sally Francois; sister-in-law, Colleen (Kevin) Klein, and their children, Chloe and Brynlee Klein; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Oncology Unit, Dr. Monga, and nurses, especially Amanda, along with Hospice of Dubuque, for all their care, kindness and compassion they gave to Alex and his family.
In lieu of flowers, an Alex C. Heiderscheit memorial fund will be established.