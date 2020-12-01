Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Lee Andre, Dubuque — Graveside military rites: Noon Friday, Dec. 4, Andre Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Ellen L. Link, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Elizabeth E. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Leslie G. Streif, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
John Veach, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.