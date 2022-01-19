Christopher L. “Chris” Eimer Sr., age 62, of Dubuque, passed away at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home. To celebrate Chris’ life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Chris was born on May 18, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John Eimer Jr., and Phoebe (Casey) Eimer.
Chris was born and raised in Dubuque. He was united in marriage to Victoria Carner on May 17, 1984, in Benton, Wisconsin, and they would be blessed with 4 children before going their separate ways. He later would marry Emily (Nerney) Haferbecker on July 5, 2001, and add another daughter to his family, but sadly they would also part ways. Chris was a great mechanic who was employed with Grease Monkey for a time before leaving to work on cars independently out of his home. He had a definite preference for Ford vehicles. In his younger days Chris liked to spend time outdoors fishing, but more recently he enjoyed watching wrestling on TV and was a huge NASCAR fan. Dale Earnhardt Sr. was no doubt his favorite driver. Chris also had a huge sweet tooth, and everyone knew that Raspberry Zingers where his go to snack of choice. He loved spending time with all of his kids and grandkids and he even had a soft spot for his beloved grandpuppy. We are deeply saddened at losing Chris in our daily lives, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of all of the health challenges he has faced these past months.
Those left to cherish Chris’ memory include his children, Martia (Robert Bailey) Eimer, Holy Cross, IA, Christopher (fiancé Sheila Maker) Eimer Jr., Dubuque, IA, Damion Eimer, Dubuque, IA, Kayla Eimer, Petersburg, IA and Alexys (Shawn Fults) Eimer, Cedar Rapids, IA; his 5 grandchildren, Tristan and Karsen Eimer, Trent and Tori Eimer and Sophia Fults; his siblings, James, Donny, Nancy, Mike, Mitzi (Tom) Wood and Jane; a special brother-in-law, Jimmie Carner Jr., Bellevue, IA; his former wife, Emily Eimer; and his grand puppy, Lulu.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Bill Shepherd; a brother, Danny Young; and his 1st wife, Victoria Carner.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Alisa, for all of the outstanding care that they have provided for Chris these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Chris’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Chris Eimer Family.
