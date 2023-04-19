EPWORTH, Iowa — Kay Ann (Wolfe) Link 90 of Epworth passed away on Monday April 17, 2023 surrounded by her family at Accura Health Center in Cascade after a long battle with chronic lymphoma leukemia. She was the 2nd youngest of 13 children of Charles E. and Laura (Baehlor) Wolfe of Worthington.
Visitation for Kay will be held from 9 to 10:30 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Services for Kay will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Her family lived on a farm south of Worthington for many years. They moved to Worthington in 1950. Kay received her education at St. Paul’s school in Worthington and graduated from high school in 1950. On December 28th, 1955 she was united in marriage to Donald Link of Farley. On January 1, 1956 they moved to Epworth where they owned and operated Link Feed Company for 50 years.
Kay was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Epworth where she served on the parish council, finance committee, lay minister, and assistant bookkeeper for many years She was also a member member of the Farley American Legion Auxiliary.
Kay and Don have 6 children, Kenneth (Sherry) of Rocky River, OH, Jean of Colorado Springs, CO, John (Kim) of Bernard, Alan (Deb) of Dyersville, Dale (Pam) of Farley, Steve (Karen) of Poplar Grove, IL. They have 9 grandchildren Craig Link (Raechel Bucher), Lauren (Matt) Blair, Natalie Link, Angie Link, Amy Link, Bryce (Jamie) Link, Amanda (Chris) Powers, Andrea Link, and Brody Link. Kay was survived by 1 brother Ronald, in-laws Lavern (Karen) Link, Elaine (Adrian) Korbel, Lois Link, Doris (Paul) Schreiber, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles & Laura (Baehlor) Wolfe, brothers and sisters, Florence (Eugene) McElmeel, Charles (Dorothy) Wolfe, Angeline (George) Jaeger, Eileen Kramer, Eleanor (Les) Rubner, LoraBelle (Francis) Knepper, Leon Wolfe, Urban Wolfe, William (Marcella) Wolfe, Wilma Wolfe, John (Grace) Wolfe. Her in-laws Alphonse (Leonetta) Link, Robert (Delores) Link, Delbert Link.
We would like thank Dr Herman, Dr, Prior and the oncology department, Dr Konz and the staff at Grand River Medical Group, the nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, and the staff of Accura Health center.
