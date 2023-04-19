EPWORTH, Iowa — Kay Ann (Wolfe) Link 90 of Epworth passed away on Monday April 17, 2023 surrounded by her family at Accura Health Center in Cascade after a long battle with chronic lymphoma leukemia. She was the 2nd youngest of 13 children of Charles E. and Laura (Baehlor) Wolfe of Worthington.

Visitation for Kay will be held from 9 to 10:30 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Services for Kay will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.

