BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Shawna I. Young, 34, of Boscobel, Wis., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Father Christopher Padilla will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the “Family of Shawna Young” and will be used for a trust fund for Jaxon. Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.