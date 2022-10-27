Alice K. McGhee, 86, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, October 28, 2022 at Church of the Nativity followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Alice K. McGhee, 86, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, October 28, 2022 at Church of the Nativity followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Alice was born August 24, 1936, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Nicholas and Delores Schmitt Kamp. On August 4, 1962, she married David McGhee in at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She received her bachelor’s degree from Clarke College.
She was a teacher for the Dubuque Community School District and also taught in Waterloo and Western Dubuque. After retirement, she substituted all over for many years.
She was a member of Church of the Nativity and it’s Rosary Society, Retired Teacher’s Association, and BVM Associates. She supported her husband as he attended classes to be a deacon. She and her husband did marriage prep together and she volunteered at ARC. She was a homebody and enjoyed doing things at home such as cooking, gardening, and reading her magazines and romance novels. She loved shopping, especially grocery shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Deacon Dave McGhee; two daughters, Anne McGhee of Schenectady, NY, and Brigid (Tim) Rahlf of Dubuque; one son, Christopher (Kimberly) McGhee of York, PA; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dezmond Padulla) Rahlf, Abby (Cody) Lieb, Sarah Rahlf, Kenzie Larrison, Emme McGhee, and Gracie McGhee; and two brothers, Jim (Sharon) Kamp of Waterloo, and Tony (Lynn Lang) Kamp of Peosta, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Paul and Frank Kamp, one sister, Margaret Thein, two brothers-in-law, LaVerne Thein and John McGhee, and two sisters-in-law, Kay Kamp and Mary Pickart.
Memorials have been established for Church of the Nativity and Stonehill Care Center.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at Stonehill Care Center, especially Tamisha, Sheila, Holly, and Britney for taking exceptional care of Alice.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Alice’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.