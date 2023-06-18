BENTON, Wis. — Peter “Pete” D. Sitzmann, 62 years old of Benton, WI and formerly Galena, IL passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.
In keeping with his wishes, a private family service will be held later. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born November 11, 1960, in Dubuque, IA the son of Marvin and Virginia (Howe) Sitzmann. Pete graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1979. He was employed for Kelly Springfield, Freeport, IL until his retirement. Pete then spent the next four years working for Renaissance Restoration, Galena. After leaving Renaissance he worked for White’s Lawn Care Service.
Pete loved riding on his tractor, keeping his yard to perfection, and listening to music and rarely had the radio off. He enjoyed playing cards with his many friends and watching a good western.
Pete was a kind soul and helped anyone who needed it. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Pete is survived by his two daughters, Kailyn (fiancee’ Avery Stewart) Sitzmann of Littleton, CO, and Kristen (Grant) Ohms of Galena, six sisters, Suzanne (Thomas) Riedl, Cindy Petitgout, Jenny (Ron) Snyder, Vickie (Terry) Cole, Sally (Don) Reich, and Audrey Dittmar, one brother, John (Rik) Sitzmann, a step-sister, Connie Hendricks, and a step-brother, Gary (Sheri) Hillary, and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Clint, two brothers, Douglas and Marvin, a sister, Georgia, his stepfather, Dale Hillary, and a stepbrother-in-law, Bill Hendricks.
The family would like to thank Midwest Medical Center, Galena for their kindness and care of Pete during his stay there.