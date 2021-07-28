CUBA CITY, Wis. — Virgil A. Wills, 92, of Cuba City, died on Monday, July 26, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31st, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Rose Church Cemetery in Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30th, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City; also on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Virgil was born on October 24, 1928, in Harrison Township, Platteville, to Maurice and Marcella (Klaas) Wills. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Hauser), of over 65 years, whom he met in June 1947; and his children, Jan and Dr. Roger. He is further survived by his sister, Darlene Wubben; sisters-in-law, Mary Grimm, Ann Hauser, Dorothy Hauser; brothers-in-law, Don Dodds, Dan Hauser, Roger Hauser, Robert Stafford; and dozens of nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Marcella Wills; brothers Joseph and Donald; sister, Dorothy (Stafford); sisters-in-law, Margaret Cummings, Ann Dodds, Leora Hauser, Darlene Wills, Sandy Wills; brothers-in-law, Ed Cummings, Robert Grimm, Joseph Hauser, LaVerne Wubben; niece, JoAnn Hauser Warren; and nephews, Albert Cummings and Danny Wills.
Virgil was raised on a farm in Hazel Green and went to a one-room schoolhouse for eight years. He graduated from Hazel Green High School and Wisconsin State College (Platteville), now UW-Platteville, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. Virgil was a Veterans’ Trainer and taught Agriculture at Seneca, WI, to men getting out of the service. Virgil was in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after 28 years. Virgil served on the Cuba City School Board for 24 years, followed by nine years on the Southwest Health Board, with the last three years as Chair. He was a member of St. Rose Parish and served in various capacities over the decades — lector, Eucharistic Minister, usher, finance council, auction/raffle, and taking care of the parish finances after Sunday Masses for 25 years. He was also a member of the Cuba City Lions Club for 25 years. Virgil and his wife were Green Bay Packers season ticketholders for 49 years, and attended the Ice Bowl. They loved their trips to the Packers games at Milwaukee County Stadium and Lambeau Field. Virgil won the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Packers trivia contest for which he and his wife won a trip to Dallas for a Packers game.
