CUBA CITY, Wis. — Dwight “Peanuts” E. Eggers Jr., 73, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, April 17, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Church Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, assisting the family.
Dwight was born on July 16, 1947 to Dwight Sr. & Leona (Killian) Eggers in Prescott, WI. He married Donna J. Runde on July 27, 1968, at Saint Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin. He held various jobs throughout his life. In each of his jobs, he always gave it his all. Hard-work, commitment, and integrity were values he passed along to his children. Dwight loved watching and cheering on the Packers, Badgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and whoever was playing the Hawkeyes. He enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle and in his convertible. Above all else, he loved his family dearly. He was an especially proud grandpa to Meghan, Mia, Jack, Evan, Nick, Nate, Katy, Anna, Alise, Claire, Nolan, Maren and Emersyn. Spending time with his grandkids brought him so much joy. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna; 4 children, Jeff (Toni) Eggers, Jodi (Jon) Kluge, Cari (Aaron)Alexander and Kelli (Korey) Zellner; a sister, Diane (Dick) Gile, of Hazel Green, WI; and a brother, Kim (MaryJo) Eggers, of Marshall, WI; 13 grandchildren; along with many brothers-and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Randy (October 22, 2017); a nephew, Joshua; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Donnie and Vi Runde; a brother-in-law, Stan Runde; and a sister-in-law, Candy Runde.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Dwight “Peanuts” E. Eggers Jr. Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Dwight Eggers Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com