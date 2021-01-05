HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — After a brave and long fight against cancer, Thomas L. Boots, 54, of Harpers Ferry, IA, passed away peacefully at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, IA.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. A celebration of life will then be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6th, at the Portside Bar and Supper Club in Harpers Ferry. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for the American Legion Post #722, 118 N 4th Street, Harpers Ferry, IA 52146. Martin-Grau Funeral Home, in Waukon, is assisting the family.
Thomas Lee Boots was born February 9, 1966, to Kenneth and Carmelita (Cahill) Boots. Though Tom did live in La Crosse, WI, for a short period of his life, and was born in Dubuque, IA, he was a lifelong resident of Harpers Ferry, IA, and loved the “Mississippi River Rat” life. He attended school in Waterville and Waukon, IA. Tom was employed by Badger Corrugating Lumber in La Crosse, 3M Corporation, and Cabela’s in Prairie Du Chien, WI, and also did carpenter work for local businesses.
From 1984 to 1987, Tom proudly served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, and then in Korea. He was a member of Harpers Ferry American Legion Post #722. For 10 years, Tom also served on the Harpers Ferry City Council and loved helping with all town events.
Tom was an avid carpenter, hunter, and fisherman, and was a devout and stout Chicago Bears fan (you knew not to debate who was better — Bears or Packers). But, most of all, Tom’s passion and focus in life was his son Kameron. He loved to brag about and spend time with Kameron and enjoyed attending his school events.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Jerry Kinny; his sister, Judy Barnhart; and his brother, Kenny “Boob” Boots. He is survived by his son, Kameron Boots, of Harpers Ferry, IA; brother, James (Richard) Giglio-Kinny, of Boston, MA; sister, Cindy Humphrey, of Butte, MT; sister Patty (Jim) Hamilton, of Wichita, KS; brother, Micheal Boots, of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Bob Boots, of Wichita, KS; and his beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Tom was also blessed with many close friends. He will be remembered as a devoted son, brother, father, and friend. His sense of humor will never be forgotten.
The family of Tom would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support of the citizens of Harpers Ferry and to all Tom’s friends. A special thank you is given to Dr. Schwartz and his staff at Waukon Veterans Memorial Hospital, who went above and beyond to provide exceptional and compassionate care and who made his last days comfortable.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.