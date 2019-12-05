CUBA CITY, Wis. — Dean Rogers, age 96, of Cuba City, Wis., died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, where there will be a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home, before the service.
Dean was born at home on July 17, 1923, in Georgetown, Wis., the son of Orville and Mary (Peacock) Rogers. Dean graduated from Cuba City High School in 1941. He married LaVon Duggan on May 10, 1944, at St. Matthew’s Church in Shullsburg, Wis. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2014.
Dean and LaVon and children worked on the family farm on St. Rose Road until he sold it in 1989. Dad was very busy with kids, sports, 4-H and bowling league. They moved to town and Dean worked as a custodian for Cuba City Schools.
Dean was able to make a connection with anyone he met and shared many jokes and stories with his family and community. He was a loyal man, which he expressed with his commitment to his family, his hometown, his animals (especially yellow labs), and the Chicago Cubs. At the age of 90, he could still recite all his kids’, grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ birthdays.
Dean was on the Cuba City School Board for 25 years, a lector for St. Rose Parish until he was 90, a lifetime member of Cuba City Knights of Columbus, and a charter member of Cole Acres. The grandchildren treasured many memories like trips to Florine’s Drug Store, his dance moves, jokes, and rides on the tractors on the farm. Grandpa Dean was our own Mr. Rogers — he always liked us just the way we are.
Dean is survived by his three daughters, Carol (Steve) Jacobi, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sue (Wayne) Droessler, of Cuba City, and Kelly (Mike) Wirz, of Eau Claire, Wis.; and five sons, Ronald (Kathi) Rogers, of Troy, Mich., Gary (Patty) Rogers, of Rockford, Ill., Pat (Donna) Rogers, of Cuba City, Jim (Mary) Rogers, of Eagan, Minn., and Randy (Luanne) Rogers, of Platteville, Wis. Dean is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, LaVon, in 2014; infant daughter, Laura Mary; his brothers, Harold and Dale “Buck” Rogers; and his sisters, Lucile Severance and Leone Sommerfeld.
In lieu of flowers, a Dean Rogers Memorial Fund has been established.
Special thanks to Epione Pavilion Nursing Home, Dr. Bearse, and wonderful home caregivers: Theresa Donar and Betty Dellabella. Also, to Father Flanagan and Deacon Bill Bussan for their many prayers and blessings.
