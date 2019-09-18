HANOVER, Ill. — Velma Wilcox Burton, 57, a native of Hanover, Ill., and resident of Houma, La., passed away on September 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 2 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Ill. The burial and committal service will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Galena.
She is survived by her son, Jayson Duet (Mandy); her daughter, Jennifer Duet (Bryan); grandchildren, Trey, Kaelyn, Jaelyn and Drayke Duet, and Brett, Kyleigh, Byron, Kane and Kynsley Boudreaux, and Hailey Babin. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas, Douglas and Joseph Wilcox; and her aunt, Betty Loveridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Duet; and parents, Douglas and Ruth Brown Wilcox.
