H. James “Jim” Roeth, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday June 1, in Madison, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Graveside services will immediately follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. Jim was born January 21, 1934 in Dubuque, and decided to never stop. He was the son of Harold and Dolores (Nelson) Roeth. He served his country with the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. Jim married Gale Miller on January 29, 1955 at Grace Methodist Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on September 8, 1999. In October of 2002, Jim married Shirley (Walker) Moriarty. She preceded him in death in 2013. Jim was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works for many years until his retirement. Throughout his years Jim became Jammer and touched many lives and pursued many interests. The Jammer was a dancing fool on roller skates, accomplished on a pedal steel guitar, a tough as nails poker player, and a self described “piece of work”. Jammer was a Dubuque native and was relatively sure the universe revolves around the tri-state area. After 87 years he moved to Madison to be closer to his kids and able to meet his great grand-daughter Eloise, living proof of the continuum of life. Jim also enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid bowler, and at age 77 became the oldest person in Iowa to bowl his one and only 300. He was a member of the American Pencil Collector Society. Jim was well liked and sociable, and though he met many strangers, they were never strangers for long, as Jim had the gift of finding a connection with anyone. He was very generous with friends and family. Jim is survived by two children, Rhett (Laura) Roeth, and Rhonda (Kevin) McAllister, both of Madison, WI; two grandchildren, Kelly Roeth, and Michelle (Adam) Wente and their daughter, Eloise Joy, all of Madison; three step-children and their families, Kim (Dan) Rohner, of Dubuque, Tim Moriarty, of Minneapolis, MN, and Tod (Dee) Moriarty, of Waukee, IA; his brother-in-law, Ross (Anita) Miller, of Topeka KS; his sister-in-law, Mary Fumuso, of Fond du Lac WI; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to both wives, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jeanne Quade, Ken, Don, Gary, and RaeAnn Roeth.
