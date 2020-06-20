Sister Kathleen Marie Carr, BVM, 73, 940 C Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Kathleen was the director of campus ministry at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked as a program administrative assistant at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. She ministered as a secondary teacher in Wichita, Kan., and in Rock Island, Ill., where she also served as retreat director. She was a parish social ministry coordinator in Corvallis, Ore. She served the community as initial membership coordinator. She was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Seattle to James Patrick and Genevieve Agnes Kuhry Carr.
She entered the BVM congregation July 31, 1965, from Christ the King Parish, Seattle. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1968, and final vows on Feb. 2, 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Michael Carr.
She is survived by siblings William (Anne) Carr, Spokane, Wash.; Patrick Carr (Richard Hess), Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Mary Ann Carr, (Dale Cox) Alsea, Ore.; a sister-in-law, Lisa Carr, Bellevue, Wash.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 55 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, Dubuque IA 52001, is in charge of arrangements.