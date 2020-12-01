GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Stanley “Bud” Friedlein, age 81, of Guttenberg, IA, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center. He was born on November 21, 1939, the son of Carl and Dorothy Friedlein.
Bud attended and graduated from Guttenberg High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-1963. On June 3, 1961, Bud was united in marriage with Sharon Frommelt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, and were later blessed with 4 sons.
He worked at John Deere and the Dubuque Pack. After retiring from John Deere in 1992, Bud dealt cards on the Boat in Marquette, IA, for 10 years. During many of those years, he also farmed in the Millville area. Bud was a long-time member of the Eagles, and an avid Euchre player and Deer Hunter. He was also a big Bears and Cubs fan.
Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; sons, Steve (Lorna) Friedlein, Rod (Carmen Ahlers) Friedlein & Chad (Courtney) Friedlein; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd, in 2003; and a sister, Shirleen Fricke. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. At this time, there will be no services.