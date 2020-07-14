Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Marie M. Ambrosy, Dubuque, formerly of Otter Creek, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brianna M. Leach, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Sally P. Leemon, Mt. Carroll, Ill./Stoughton, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Time of sharing: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Alvina M. Mauer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.
Jim Streinz, Sarasota, Fla. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, Becker-Miles Funeral Home, Sumner, and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, until time of services at the church.
Gavin R. Stuart, Farley, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Judith J. Weber, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.