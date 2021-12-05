Constantina Diamandakis, 94, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church at a time to be announced. Complete arrangements are pending.

