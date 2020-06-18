LEISURE LAKE, Iowa — George W. Flanagan, 72, of Leisure Lake, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. We remind you to practice the social distancing guidelines and if you are not able to attend the service a live stream will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
George was born on July 3, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of George and Enid (Rudd) Flanagan. He married Mary Lou Cornwell on June 11, 1966, at St. Raphael Cathedral. George worked for H&W Motor Express for 30 years until retirement. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 421 and the Teamsters Retirees.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; children, George (Lisa) Flanagan Jr., Tom (Stacy) Flanagan, Mike (Peggy) Flanagan and Bob (Tina) Flanagan; grandchildren, Olivia, McKinzie, George III, Jon, Cory, Matt, Dylan, Logan, Connor, Taylor and Charley; stepgrandchildren, Olivia (Kevin Scheffert) Leslein and Brittany and James Gaylord; four great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; along with his sister-in-law, Phyllis Lang.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Alfred “Red” and Betty Cornwell; and members of their family, including six brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Engelman, the Oncology Department, the third-floor staff at Mercy, Hospice of Dubuque, Marvin Ney with Paramount Ambulance for all the wonderful care and kindness they gave George.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Freedom Center or Hospice of Dubuque.