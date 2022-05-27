Glenn R. Burrows, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Dolores Klingman, Volga, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Elgin (Iowa) Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Paul J. Kluesner, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Colleen E. Meyers, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Ida M. Norton, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Matthew J. Riniker, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Sacha A. Schumacher, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Arthur Wille, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, Iowa.
Angela S. Winter, Scales Mound, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound.
