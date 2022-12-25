BENTON, Wis. — Annette Delores Bird, 82, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will take place in Primitive Methodist Cemetery, Leadmine, Wisconsin. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. — 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Annette was born on August 16, 1940, in Bloomington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Steinl) Osterhaus. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Alan J. Bird on August 21, 1970, in Darlington, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2008.
Annette’s adventures began on the family farm where many antics were had by the five Osterhaus children. Starting in her youth, she played the piano; she cherished her baby grand. For many years, she was a Boy Scout Leader; she took pride seeing her son and fellow scouts succeed. Later in her life, she was determined to finish her college degree in education. She went back to Platteville and finished her teaching degree in 1987. Annette was a respected employee at the Sinsinawa Mound for many years. Annette loved to garden, feed her birds, and build doll houses for her children and grandchildren. Annette loved to travel to New York to see her daughters and their families. Later in life, “Grandma B” spent many weekends in “Madtown” with Alan and his family creating cherished memories. Whenever “Da Mama” chatted with her children, she would sign off with her endearing words “I Love You, Babe!” She will be greatly missed, but all that knew her know that her light and love will shine eternally.
Her survivors include her children: Kathryn (Mark Ebneter) Vecchio, Campbell Hall, New York; Cheryl (Stefan) Hale-Goreau, Highland Falls, New York; and Alan (Amy) Bird, Madison, Wisconsin. Annette is also survived by her six grandchildren: Emma (Zachary) Hopkins, Tyler Vecchio, Scott Vecchio, Erik Goreau, Aiden Bird, and Alexander Bird and one great-grandson, Jack Hopkins. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Patterson; brothers Gerald (Judy) Osterhaus and Herald (Maureen) Osterhaus; brother-in-law, Frank Metcalf and sister-in-law, Ruth Cherrey. Annette is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Osterhaus; sister, Janet Metcalf; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clarence and Sara Bird; sisters-in-law, Jane Osterhaus, Carolyn Fitzgerald, Maureen Bird; brothers-in-law, John Patterson, Paul Fitzgerald, William Bird, Larry Cherrey; and son-in-law, Robert Vecchio.
The family wishes to thank all our Galena Street neighbors, especially Janice and Butch Hammill for the love and care that was given to her, always.
In lieu of flowers, an Annette D. Bird Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
