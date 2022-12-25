BENTON, Wis. — Annette Delores Bird, 82, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will take place in Primitive Methodist Cemetery, Leadmine, Wisconsin. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. — 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Annette was born on August 16, 1940, in Bloomington, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Steinl) Osterhaus. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School. She married Alan J. Bird on August 21, 1970, in Darlington, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2008.

