Willi C. Buerger, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. John Congregational Church, Garber.
Mary P. Grady, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45, Saturday, Oct. 1, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Walter W. Paisley III, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. and rosary at 6:30 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston.
Eugene H. Reynolds, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary E. Seitz, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Billy L. Stant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brian S. Tschiggfrie, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.; and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
