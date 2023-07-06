HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Janet R. Schmitt, 85, of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Janet was born on September 26, 1937 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Loretta (Hefel) Decker. She married Donald R. Schmitt on November 26, 1960, in Balltown, Iowa. Janet had a love for God, Family and Country.
Religion was important and she centered her life around it. Janet was active in the Holy Cross Catholic Church. She served on the parish council and school board and sang for the Holy Cross Choir. She valued Catholic education. She attended St. Francis school in Balltown and St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque. She often prayed to special saints. After the birth of two sons, Janet prayed to Mary for a girl, promising that she would dress her in blue for two months to honor Mary. A girl was born. Janet always kept her promises.
Janet worked for Dubuque Pack as a secretary serving in the head office for Mr. Wahlert. When she met Don, he said Janet was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. After dating for five years, they were married in 1960 in Balltown, Iowa. As a devoted wife and mother, she excelled in cooking, maintained a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, and was a meticulous housekeeper. She was supportive of her children being a den mother in cub scouts, attending school functions and baseball games, and giving constant encouragement. She was proud of her grandchildren and was excited for the arrival of her first great-grandchild soon to be born, reminding us that the circle of life continues.
Janet had a lovely smile, in fact, she won a beauty contest in 1959 and was awarded a trip to New York City. While there, she was selected to be a contestant on the “Price is Right” where she won a player piano. Don and Janet enjoyed travel and family vacations. History was important to them and they restored a former stagecoach stop built in 1849 as their home. Known as Pin Oak, this property was founded in 1836, 10 years before Iowa became a state. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald; children: Jeff (Linda) Schmitt of Holy Cross, David (Wendy) Schmitt of Omaha, NE, and Lisa (Dan) Bowen of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren: Michael (Hali) Schmitt, Katelyn Schmitt, John Schmitt, Matt Schmitt, Danny Bowen, Nicole Schmitt, Nicholas Bowen, and Adam Schmitt; siblings: Joan (Les) Feldmann of Rickardsville, John Decker of Balltown, Larry (Trudy) Decker of Balltown, Kathy Koch of Worthington, and Ann (Andy) Baumann of Dubuque and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Chas and Bertha (Meyer) Schmitt; sister, June Decker in infancy; and brother-in-law, Steve Koch.
Janet is an example of a life well lived. It is not hard to imagine Jesus welcoming her and saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their kind, compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.