HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Janet R. Schmitt, 85, of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.

