OLYMPIA, Wash. — Harold N. Bertling (Jr.), 70, of Olympia, Wash., passed away unexpectedly of unknown natural causes on March 18, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID 19 virus epidemic the family is having private graveside services for Harold on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Bertling family will have a celebration of life at a later date with full military honors. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born January 1, 1950, son of Harold and Evelyn (Hansen) Bertling on the family farm outside of Cascade, Iowa.
He is a 1968 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1969 and served eight years as an electronic technician in Great Falls, Montana, and worked with the minuteman missiles located at Vandenberg AFB in California. After completion of his service in the Air Force he enlisted into the Navy, completed his training in Groton, Connecticut, and served aboard the missile submarines the USS Thomas A. Edison and Alexander Hamilton while stationed in Hawaii. Harold finished his 20 some years of service as an electronics instructor at Virginia Beach, Virginia. His last 28 years in retirement were spent in Washington riding his bike daily, camping, traveling, enjoying nature and life.
He is survived by three sisters and two brothers, Phyliss Dolphin, of Arizona, Linda (Jay) Hingtgen, of Florida, Greg (Carol) Bertling, of Onslow, Iowa, Marilyn (Jim) Ewing and Cliff Bertling, both of Cascade, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold (Jr) was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Douglas in 1974; and a nephew, Kip Bertling in 1978.
