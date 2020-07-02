EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Roger Dutler, 77, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., died June 29, 2020, at his summer home in Minnesota.
Roger was born June 28, 1943, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Leona and Ralph Dutler. On November 21, 1964, Roger married Judy Peterson, of Denison, Iowa. Roger was an extremely hard worker with a positive attitude. He had a very successful career managing software companies and was able to retire at a young age and live the last 23 years to the fullest. Roger loved RVing, four wheeling in Arizona, fishing in Minnesota and taking long corvette rides with the love of his life, Judy. He enjoyed working with the electronics and sound systems in the community hall of his home association. Roger loved tinkering with stuff and loved a good challenge on fixing broken or ailing items around the house. Roger was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, loved sharing their passions with them and always wanted to know what the grandchildren were up to. Roger was an avid walker and was very proud of the fact that he walked 3 miles a day for the last 1,164 days.
Roger is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Mark (Sue) Dutler, of Countryside, IL, and AJ (Tammy) Dutler, of East Dubuque, IL; and five grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Dutler, Brendan (Kennedy), Jordan, and Haydan Dutler; one sister, Zanet (Ron) Thies, of Ida Grove, IL; and one brother-in-law, Darrell (Diane) Peterson, of Cedar Rapids, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Leona; and his brother, Ralph Jr. (Sandy).
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Kesem at University of Illinois or Iowa Children’s Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services are pending.