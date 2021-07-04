HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — William “Bill” J. Kaiser, 70, of Hazel Green, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque, after many years of challenges with Parkinson’s Disease.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Bill was born on October 16, 1950, to Elmer & Dorothy (Timmerman) Kaiser in Cuba City. He married Judith A Hesseling on February 12, 1972.
He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for over 33½ years and retired in 2001. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Local 94 UAW John Deere and Holy Name.
His life passion was farming on his grandfather Wilbert’s land. Bill enjoyed mowing the lawn, watching westerns, Bingo, Florida trips, working, driving dump truck, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy; four children, Michelle Hocking, Cole (Nicole) Kaiser, Chad (Jenny) Kaiser, both of Hazel Green, and Curt (Amanda) Kaiser, of Madison, WI; 12 grandchildren, Dylan, Angel, Breanna, Jay, Dane, Raven, Brandon, Mallory, Mason, Kallie, Aidan & Hank; one great-grandchild, Kaydence; a brother-in-law, Jerry Stangl; extended family, Amber & Scott Hawk, of Beaumont, TX; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Beth Stangl.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Bill Kaiser Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.