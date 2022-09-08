Dale Bodell, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Wayne L. Bottomley, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Orville L. Brothers, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Center, Kieler.
Richard J. Coffin, Sparta, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Moose Lodge, Dubuque.
Mark A. Cook, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna.
Margarete Cooke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Gary L. Cooper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sharon L. Davis, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Charlotte E. DeClue-Happ, Asbury, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, First Baptist Church, Dubuque.
Christine J. Dowell, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William H. Frommelt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Alice M. Galer, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon today, Eckstein Building, Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster. Service: Noon today at the Eckstein Building.
Norbert Glawe, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Carrie A. Hartnett, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Copper Dome Sports Bar, Lancaster.
Judith A. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marie M. Knutson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jamison C. Kuhle, Dallas — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Celebration of life: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, The Other Side, East Dubuque, Ill.
Laurence F. Lillibridge, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Greeley (Iowa) Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church.
Shelly M. Osterndorff, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Deborah J. Ostrander, Dubuque — Committal service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Open house: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Stonehill Communities, 3485 Windsor Ave.
Doris L. Phillips, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Louis Ranchino Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Savanna Spring Lake Cemetery.
Kathaleen M. Seippel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Walnut Pavilion, Swiss Valley Park, Peosta, Iowa.
Gary E. Smith, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Betty J. Sprengelmeyer, Dubuque — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
James B. Stelken, Delaware, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Norma Tegeler, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Evelyn W. Wacker, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, First Lutheran Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Anna Marie B. Walsh, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
