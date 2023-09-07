Daniel Luke Heber, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2023, doing something he enjoyed with guys he thought of as brothers.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 8th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a Wake Service to start at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon John Stierman.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday September 9th, 2023, at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating with Deacon John Stierman as Homilist. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Dan was born on September 19, 1962, in Dubuque, son of Richard and Dorothy (Heri) Heber. He attended Wahlert Catholic High School and Flathead Valley Community College. He was united in marriage to Tresa Merfeld on June 16th, 1990, in Zwingle, Iowa. Dan worked as a Machinist and Maintenance Worker at Rite Hite in Dubuque.
Dan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tresa, and their two children Mark (Destiny Taylor) Heber of DeWitt, Iowa and Megan (Javon Duarte) Heber of Coralville, Iowa, sisters Sue, Joan, and Linda, aunt Eileen Duehr, in-laws Eldon (Connie) Merfeld, Jay (Angel Schiffer) Merfeld, Brett (Julie) Merfeld, Jenifer (Ed) Pickel, and Tom Merfeld, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard & Dorothy Heber, mother-in-law Sue Merfeld, and sister-in-law Iris Merfeld.
In lieu of flowers, a Daniel L. Heber Memorial Fund has been established.
Thank you to Deacons John and Fred, and Chuck for your help and kindness.