Daniel Luke Heber, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2023, doing something he enjoyed with guys he thought of as brothers.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday September 8th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a Wake Service to start at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon John Stierman.

