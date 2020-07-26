CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Dorothy E. Kass, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 23, at the Western Home Communities -Martin Center.
She was born January 28, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Michael and Elsie Burkhart Steve. She married Raymond J. Kass on July 22, 1948, in Dubuque. He died December 3, 2008.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a farmer with her husband in Waterloo.
Survived by two sons, Jerry (Mary) Kass and Richard “Dick” (Kathy Sadler) Kass, both of Waterloo; two daughters, Mary ( James “Jim”) Connell, of Waterloo, and Beverly Crosby, of St. Paul, Minn.; six grandsons, David Kass, Chad (Erin) Crosby, Aaron Crosby and Eric (Kayla Cross) Crosby, Nate (Nicole) Schoepske, and Sean (Carol) Connell; four granddaughters, Angie (Eric) Torrey, Natalie (Tom) Hart, Shannon (Rob) Throndson, and Regan (Chad) Wolbers; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by brothers, Burt, Al, Dave, Morris, Russell and Carl Steve; and two sisters, Lois Felderman and Mary Thesien.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice or to the family.
