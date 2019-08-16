HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Rita C. Heim, 98, of Hazel Green, Wis., died August 15, 2019.
Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, where an additional visitation will precede services from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending.