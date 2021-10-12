Eugene H. Kramer, 85, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, where a funeral service will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

