DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alma C. Willenborg, 96, of Dyersville, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Dyersville. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.