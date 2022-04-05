DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alma C. Willenborg, 96, of Dyersville, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Dyersville. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

