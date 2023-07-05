Regina A. Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Gerald N. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the church.
Gerald W. Bollant, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Weaver D. Crouch, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday, July 7, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. Degenhardt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Scripture service: 3:45 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Graveside service: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, East Dubuque Cemetery.
James A. Fischer, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Jesse L. Freiburger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Ann C. Ginter Phillips, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Lorraine R. Helle, Thomson, Ill. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, Savanna Township Cemetery.
Johanna M. Ketoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. July 29 at the church.
Marvin Kramer, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Brenda Litka, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Richard A. Patters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jimmy L. Redfearn, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Savolt, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mary Schlehuber, Footville, Wis. — Wake: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sinsinawa Mound Center. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, Sinsinawa Mound Center.
Maribeth Stair, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 7, Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Galena, Ill. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Rosemarie A. Steppan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the church.
Daniel F. Sullivan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Mary Alma Sullivan, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
William F. Weick, Dubuque: Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mary E. Weisnewski, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.