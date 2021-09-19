Donald J. “Don” Krug, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 8:24 a.m., on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To celebrate Don’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Due to COVID 19 concerns the family requests that all who attend please wear a mask and socially distance. To honor Don’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Don was born on September 18, 1939, in Asbury, Iowa, son of Peter and Stella (Ruden) Krug.
Don was raised in the Durango area before joining the Army National Guard to serve his country. He was united in marriage to his soul mate, Denise Marie Huber, on August 22, 1964, at Holy Ghost Church. They were truly blessed with 57 years of marriage and 4 wonderful children together. Don was always a hard worker. He hauled milk for various businesses, and worked at FDL Foods, until his well earned retirement. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, and he especially looked forward to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was their greatest fan, and no matter what sport they were playing, he rarely missed a game. Don also enjoyed following the Hempstead Mustangs, Iowa Hawkeyes and his beloved Chicago Cubs. He also liked bowling, watching the stock car races, playing Euchre with family and friends, and was known to occasionally try his luck at the local casinos. Don’s faith was also very important to him, and he was a long time member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful man in our daily lives, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health challenges he has faced these past months.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his wife, Denise Krug, Dubuque, IA; his children, Rhonda (Todd) Switzer, Galena, IL, Ron (Sue) Krug, Asbury, IA and Jim (Stacy) Krug, Marion, IA; 6 grandchildren, Cody (Danielle) Krug, Morgan Krug, Carter Krug, Chase Krug, Blaze Krug and Lexus Krug; a great-grandchild expected in February; his siblings, Carol (James) Kluesner, Farley, IA, Donna Krug, Dubuque, IA and Vicki Krug, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia Krug; a grandson, Carson Krug; a brother, James Krug in infancy; and a sister, Joan Krug.
Don’s family would like to thank Dr. Ries, and all of the nurses and staff of the ICU at Mercy, for all of their compassionate care of Don and for all of the kindness they have shown the entire family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Memorials in Don’s memory may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Donald Krug Family.
