Eva M. Lorscheter, Milwaukee, Wis. — Service: 8:15 a.m. Thursday, June 2, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis.
Irvin Manternach, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 4 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home.
Constance C. McIntyre, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Country Inn and Suites, 1315 Associates Drive. Service: 1 p.m. June 4 at Country Inn and Suites.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Colleen E. Meyers, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Jean A. Mueller, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James N. Speltz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Daryl W. Tetterton, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Helen I. Tindell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Carol S. Vaassen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a celebration of life at 2:30 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, St. Raphael Cathedral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.