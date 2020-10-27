Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Duane H. Hagen, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lyle F. Kluesner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester; and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Barbara Langenbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Joseph Parker, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Ronald D. Peake, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Kenneth J. “Kenny” Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler; and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lori A. Steger, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Sylvan J. Taylor, Clermont, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home, Clermont; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, East Clermont Lutheran Church. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
June M. Wagner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.