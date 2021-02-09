Gustave J. “Gus” Wolff, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, died at home on Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Gus’s life, a Zoom memorial service will be held for his family and friends on Sat., Feb. 13, 2021. Please feel free to contact the family for more details.
Gus was born on September 6, 1931, in Burton, KS, son of John and Cora (Hunt) Wolff.
Those surviving Gus include his wife of 67 years, Elenore (Montgomery) Wolff, Dubuque, IA; his 4 children, Keith (Cinzia) Wolff, Wallkill, NY, Rebecca (Mark) Steffen, Dubuque, IA, Kathy Wolff, Bettendorf, IA, and Gregory Wolff, Dubuque, IA; his sister, Elizabeth (Paul) Fitzsimmons, Dubuque, IA; his brother-in-law, Bruce (Gina) Montgomery, Glen Allen, VA; his sister-in-law, Constance Montgomery, Evansville, IN; along with nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family members.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Keith and Evelyn (Mehl) Montgomery; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Montgomery.
