WATERLOO, Iowa — Kathy Lynn Miller, 70, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of West Union, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at West Union United Methodist Church. Family and friends are encouraged to attend a one-hour visitation before services and a fellowship after the service at the church. Burial will follow fellowship in West Union Cemetery. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.