DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jeffrey Lewis Watkinson, 62, of Dyersville, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home after a brief illness.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 pm on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A private memorial service will be held with burial at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Jeff was born on October 13, 1959, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Evan and Norma (Goldesberry) Watkinson. He graduated from Lone Tree High School with the class of 1978. He married Barbara Lammers on July 31, 1987, in Dyersville. Prior to his illness, Jeff worked for Kendrick Forest Products. He enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Denver Broncos.
Survivors include his wife, Barb, children: Christina (Matt) Risting of Waukee, IA, and Anthony “Tony” Watkinson of Hopkinton, IA, his father, Evan Watkinson of West Branch; siblings: Donnie Watkinson of Lone Tree, IA, Mike (Lori) Watkinson of Apple Valley, MN, Jerry (Shirley) Watkinson of Davenport, IA; in-laws: Jay Gunden of Farwell, MI, Janet (Gary) Gotto of Dyersville, Steve (Mary Kay) Lammers of Ballwin, MO; step in-laws: Sherry (Dave) Grimes of Hazel Green, WI, Terry Digmann of Anamosa, Dean (Sherry) Digmann of Marion, Rae Marie (Dan) Popp of Cuba City, WI, Randy (Lori) Digmann of Baraboo, WI, Debra Carroll of Platteville, WI, Patty (Tim) Ginter and Paula (Charles) Donar, both of Cuba City, WI, Charles Jr. (Jodie) Digmann of Dubuque, Dawne (Melissa) Digmann of Green Bay, WI; and many nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Watkinson in 2019; parents-in-law, Peg (Donald Lammers & Charles “Jim” Digmann); siblings: Charlie Watkinson in 2005 and Peggy Gunden in 2018.
Memorials are preferred to Beckman Catholic High School, St. Francis Xavier Grade School and the American Heart Association.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.