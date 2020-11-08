Frank J. Augustin, 88, of Dubuque, died Monday, November 2, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside and military services were held.
Frank was born April 16, 1932, in Dubuque, son of Frank W. and Frances (Felder) Augustin.
He married Helen (Rubie) Augustin at St. Catherine’s on June 30, 1956. She preceded him in death on July 2, 1992.
Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a farmer on the family farm.
Frank is survived by two children, Karen (Ronald) Hoffmann, of Dubuque, and Gary (Donna) Augustin, of Kieler, Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law, Donna Augustin, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two siblings, Donald (Dorothy) Augustin, of Dubuque, and Sandy Mueller, of Bellevue; and in-laws, Lois and Dave Hartman, Arthur (Buzz) Rubie, Fred and Dodie Rubie and Jean Rubie.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Augustin; a grandson, Travis; and in-laws, Archie Mueller, Irene and George Jecklin, Elinor and Don Palmer, Helen Rubie, John Rubie and Richard (Dick) Rubie.
The family would like to thank Frank’s neighbor and friend, Jim and the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for the care and support provided to Frank. Thanks to Frank’s friends at Hardee’s and The Wharf for many years of great conversation.
Memorials may be made to the Frank Augustin Memorial Fund.