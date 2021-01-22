Natalie Sue Hayes, 31, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Others may view the funeral Mass on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page or the church website www.stjosephkeywest.com. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
A public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Friday, January 22, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Please remember to social distance and masks are required.
Natalie was born in Dubuque, IA, on December 21, 1989, and lived in the Dubuque area all her life. After graduating from Hempstead, she took classes at NICC and UNI. She worked at Platinum and most recently at Dupaco. She worked many years at Hy-Vee in the Pharmacy. She made many friendships with her coworkers over the years. Natalie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially attending her nieces’ and nephews’ activities.
Natalie is survived by her parents, Larry and Judy (Trumm) Hayes, of Peosta; her sisters, Molly Bahl (Justin), of Bernard, Emily Schmerbach (Nick), of Dubuque; nieces, Lillian and Cecilia; nephews, Joey, Calvin, Brooks and Bryce; and special friend, Orlando Soza-Rubio.
Natalie is preceded in death by grandparents Herbert and Mary Louis Hayes and Robert Trumm.
In lieu of flowers, a Natalie Hayes memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the off duty paramedic, Dubuque Fire & EMS and MercyOne Emergency Department Staff.