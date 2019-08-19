Sister Bernice (Hyacinth) Schuetz, OSF, 90, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Clare House.
The Rite of Final Commendation was held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, on Monday, August 5, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Mount St. Francis Chapel. Natural burial occurred at the Sisters of St. Francis.
Sister was born in Dubuque on January 6, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Justina (Goergen) Schuetz.
Sister entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1952, and made final profession of vows on August 10, 1958. Sister received master’s degrees in library science from Rosary College in River Forest, Ill., and home economics education from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Monticello, Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School, Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa, and at Immaculate Conception Academy and Mount St. Francis in Dubuque, and in Illinois at Melrose Park. Sister also served as the Eastern Regional Coordinator for the Sisters of St. Francis.
Sister is survived by her sisters, Gertrude (John) Sargent and Jo Ann (Jim) Weston; her brothers, Ron Schuetz, Michael (Marita) Schuetz and James (Carol) Schuetz; her sisters-in-law, Jean Schuetz, Marlene Schuetz and Barbara Schuetz; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters, with whom she shared over 65 years of her life.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathleen (Ted) Port, Dorothy (Bill) Huebsch and Mary (Hans) Kollschegg; her brothers, Larry Schuetz, Raymond Schuetz and Joseph Schuetz; and her sister-in-law, Ginger Schuetz.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.
Hoffmann-Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.