GALENA, Ill. — Darlene A. (Wubben) Scharpf, 88 of Galena, IL passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, At Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
The funeral Mass will be 11 AM, Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Father Howard Barch will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilot Knob Cemetery, rural Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born April 21, 1933, at home in rural East Galena Township the oldest daughter of Paul H. and Mary A. (Berger) Wubben. She was united in marriage to William J. Scharpf on May 10, 1952, at Nativity BVM Roman Catholic Church and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2008. She farmed with her husband until their retirement in August of 1990. Darlene was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar, and Rosary Society, where she served as past president and treasurer of the Society. Darlene loved riding motorcycle with her husband, dancing, spending time with her family, and watching her grandsons participate in sports. She loved to bake and give her baked goods to her grandchildren, neighbors, and friends.
She is survived by one son, George A. (Leann M.) Scharpf of Galena, IL, three grandsons, Brian (Tina) Scharpf of Galena, IL, Andrew (fiancée’ Eydie Timmerman) Scharpf of Marian, IA, and Kevin (Lyndsi) Scharpf of Galena, IL, five great-grandchildren, Tyson, Jack, Lola, Lloyd, and Ben, step-grandchildren, Devin Halstead (Amanda), Taylor (Jason) Engle, Blaine Timmerman, step-great-grandchildren, Maren, Eligh, Cole and Paisley, five sisters, Marian (Adell) Hoff of Bellevue, IA, Elaine Semrow of Janesville, WI, Rosella Hying of Platteville, WI, Agnes (Larry) Ter Maat of Madison, WI, Joann Winn of Leland, NC, two brothers, Joe (Kris) Wubben of East Dubuque, IL, John Wubben of Cuba City, WI, three sisters-in-law, Lois Wubben of Oregon, WI, Janice Eberhard, and Marilyn Wubben both of Dubuque, IA and Darlene Wubben of Buckingham, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a great-grandson, Owen Scharpf, four brothers, Raymond, James, Donald, and Ralph, two sisters, Eileen Jaeger, and Leota McQuaid, two brother’s in-law, Ronnie Hying and Phil Winn, three nephews, Frankie Robinson, Michael McQuaid, and Daniel Schultz, and a great-nephew, Mark Olson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, Dr. Matt Gullone, and her friends from Prestwick apartments.
