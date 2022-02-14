Leo E. Burken, Spragueville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Eugene J. Konrardy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Charles Lammers, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory, Winthrop, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop.
Veron J. Miller, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Debra E. Motsch, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, followed by visitation until 2 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Edwin A. Schick, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the church.
Stacy M. Schmitz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Marita E. Theisen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Gloria J. Weydert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, World of Life Church. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.