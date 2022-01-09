GALENA, Ill. — Merla J. Carl, 90, of Galena, IL passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at MercyOne, Dubuque, IA.
Funeral mass will be 11 AM, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may call after 9 AM until the time of mass. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born October 21, 1931, in Menominee, IL the daughter of Elmer and Lorena (Wubben) Tranel. Merla was united in marriage to Glenn A. Carl on October 24, 1953, at Nativity BVM Church, Menominee, IL, and he preceded her in death on August 28, 1998.
She worked at Stampfers for many years before she began her passion for gardening. Merla was a staple of the Farmers Market in Galena for thirty-five years while managing two farms. She loved bingo, cards, and baking. Merla was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. She served as an officer for the Catholic Daughters and helped with many funeral dinners at St. Michael’s Church.
Merla is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Steven) Steiner, two grandchildren, Eric (Cindy) Metcalf and Lynn Metcalf, three great-grandchildren, Collin, Wyatt, and Evelyn, two sisters, LaVonne (Cletus) Kaiser and Arletta Fransen, a sister-in-law, Sharon Tranel, former son-in-law, Bill Metcalf, and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Kevin, a brother, Cletus, a sister, Doris Hasken, two brothers-in-law in-law, Joseph Fransen, and Earl Hasken.