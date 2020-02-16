Matthew Jay Cottrell, 62, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in his home.
To honor Matthew’s life, a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. To leave online condolences or to view full obituary, please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.