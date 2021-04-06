SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Carl “LeRoy” Walton, age 67 of Shullsburg, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI.
He was born January 1, 1954, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Thomas and Donieta (Arand) Walton. Carl grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1972. Following his high school graduation, Carl enlisted into the United States Army where he served as an infantry man for 4 years. After being honorably discharged, Carl moved back to Shullsburg and started his family. He worked at Goodyear/Tandem Tire for 40+ years until his retirement.
Carl is survived by his children, Charles Walton, of Shullsburg, Sabrina Foley, of Monroe, WI, Frank Walton, of Warren, IL, and Beatrice (Vincent) Averkamp, of Worthington, IA; his grandchildren, Ilayzia and Eliza Walton, Kristina and James Foley, Dorrance, Zander, and LeRoy Averkamp; his significant other, Deb Edwards, of Shullsburg; two brothers, Thomas (Charlene) Walton, of Darlington and David (Sonja) Walton, of Shullsburg; and one sister, Donna (Phil) Gordon, of Shullsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Maurice Walton.
Carl was a proud member of McCann-Richards American Legion Post #105 of Shullsburg and Shullsburg VFW #10533. When he was not working, Carl enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends. He was a devout Shullsburg Miner fan and loved watching all high school sports. Carl cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg), with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg, where military graveside rites will be accorded by McCann-Richards American Legion Post #105 of Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) and on Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Carl’s name.