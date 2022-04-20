ASBURY, Iowa — Calvin W. Boland, 91, of Asbury, died Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 am Saturday, April 23 at St. Peter Lutheran Church followed by the funeral service at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa, where Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Bellevue Post 273.
Cal was born February 8, 1931, in Laurens County, South Carolina, son of Llewellyn and Nellie Boland.
Cal was a banker through and through from the time the banker in his hometown came to the high school looking for a student who would be a good employee. Cal accepted the job and worked in the bank until he joined the Navy on November 30, 1950.
His most significant assignment in the Navy (for three years and three months) was aboard the USS Virgo-AKA 20 which carried ammunition from Sasebo, Japan to Korea. The discharge papers state he was a storekeeper.
He began working for Bank of America in 1955. He worked in various branches in the San Francisco Area, the Caribbean Region, the Philippines and Jakarta, Indonesia.
After retiring from Bank of America, he was employed by the FDIC in Des Moines and Chicago from 1985 to 1996. He served as treasurer of the condo association for over 10 years during his retirement in Florida.
Cal spent a lot of time exercising, reading, watching football and baseball, but his favorite sport was golf; both watching and playing. Cal enjoyed life and appreciated his friends and family.
Cal is survived by his wife, Alice, his brothers, Euel and Karon (wife Belinda); in laws, Bob and Jane Heinsen of Urbandale and Neill Yeager of Asbury and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister in law, Ellen Boland; sister in law, Judy Yeager, in laws Alvin “Slim” and Mary Ann Clasen, Les and Marilyn Yeager; and father and mother in law, Albert K.S. and Mae Yeager.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque or a charity of your choice.