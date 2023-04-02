CENTRALIA, Iowa — Inez T. Merges, 76, of Centralia, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by family after a courageous 21-year battle with cancer, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Inez will be held from 11 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Services for Inez will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Inez was born January 24, 1947, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Michael and Margaret (Pfab) Puetz. She was a graduate of Aquin High School and later graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Nursing where she was at the top ten percent of her class. She went on to work as a Nurse at Mercy Hospital and Manor Care Center both in Dubuque, Iowa. On November 28, 1970, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Paul Merges at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. Inez was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren.
She was also known to many others outside the family as Mom or Grandma due to her caring nature. Inez was also very selfless person and volunteered with the Women of Service, MercyOne hospital, and Sisters of Charity, BVM. It was during her volunteering that she turned her love for sewing into helping others, she made masks, baptismal overlays, over 2000 walker bags for the hospital, and two quilts of Valor for Veterans. When she wasn’t doing for others, she would enjoy fishing and traveling with her husband Paul.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Merges of Centralia; four children, Molly Murphy of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Dawn) Merges of Centralia, Lisa (John) Portz of Dubuque, and Annie (Dan) Blitgen of Bellevue; 8 grandchildren, Mitchell (fiance, Sarah), Matt and Mallory Murphy, Nicole Merges, Mark Portz and Addyson and Aliyah Blitgen; three siblings, Irene (Don) Stephan of Dubuque, Dave (Mary) Puetz, and Carl (Patty) Puetz both of Bernard.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nick Portz; two siblings, Mary Ann Puetz and Herald Puetz both in infancy.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and MercyOne for all the wonderful care they gave to Inez during her battle with cancer.
An Inez T. Merges memorial fund has been established. A video tribute may be viewed and online condolence may be given to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
